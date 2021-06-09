Smith & Nephew (LON:SN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Credit Suisse Group

Smith & Nephew (LON:SN) was upgraded by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a GBX 1,805 ($23.58) price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of GBX 1,560 ($20.38). Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 22.58% from the company’s current price.

SN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,985 ($25.93) price target on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,563 ($20.42) to GBX 1,423 ($18.59) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,783 ($23.30).

SN stock traded down GBX 28.50 ($0.37) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 1,472.50 ($19.24). 2,579,272 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 343,671. The firm has a market cap of £12.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.68. Smith & Nephew has a twelve month low of GBX 1,317 ($17.21) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,699.50 ($22.20). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,489.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.90, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

