Smoothy (SMTY) Tops One Day Volume of $623,500.00

Smoothy (CURRENCY:SMTY) traded up 3.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 9th. In the last week, Smoothy has traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar. Smoothy has a total market cap of $1.77 million and approximately $623,500.00 worth of Smoothy was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Smoothy coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.35 or 0.00000927 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002673 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002413 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.14 or 0.00061791 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $81.97 or 0.00218937 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.32 or 0.00206513 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $506.12 or 0.01351776 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003118 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,713.19 or 1.00726612 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Smoothy Coin Profile

Smoothy’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,089,773 coins. Smoothy’s official Twitter account is @smoothswap

Buying and Selling Smoothy

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smoothy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Smoothy should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Smoothy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

