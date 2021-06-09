SnowGem (XSG) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $45,383.00

SnowGem (CURRENCY:XSG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 9th. In the last seven days, SnowGem has traded 13.2% lower against the dollar. One SnowGem coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex, STEX and Mercatox. SnowGem has a total market capitalization of $1.36 million and approximately $45,383.00 worth of SnowGem was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Beam (BEAM) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001854 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000825 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded up 22.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000010 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About SnowGem

XSG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. SnowGem’s total supply is 30,907,160 coins and its circulating supply is 30,830,068 coins. SnowGem’s official Twitter account is @snowgemofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SnowGem is snowgem.org. The Reddit community for SnowGem is /r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Snowgem is a Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling SnowGem

SnowGem can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Graviex and STEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowGem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SnowGem should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SnowGem using one of the exchanges listed above.

