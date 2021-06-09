SOC Telemed (TLMD) versus Its Competitors Financial Comparison

SOC Telemed (NASDAQ: TLMD) is one of 27 publicly-traded companies in the “Miscellaneous health & allied services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare SOC Telemed to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

Get SOC Telemed alerts:

This table compares SOC Telemed and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio SOC Telemed $57.99 million -$49.85 million -1.69 SOC Telemed Competitors $1.94 billion $96.17 million 42.51

SOC Telemed’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than SOC Telemed. SOC Telemed is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

74.6% of SOC Telemed shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.2% of shares of all “Miscellaneous health & allied services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 6.9% of SOC Telemed shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 26.4% of shares of all “Miscellaneous health & allied services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares SOC Telemed and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SOC Telemed N/A -96.38% -23.51% SOC Telemed Competitors -39.15% 16.05% -9.95%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for SOC Telemed and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SOC Telemed 0 1 5 0 2.83 SOC Telemed Competitors 92 389 536 15 2.46

SOC Telemed presently has a consensus price target of $10.50, indicating a potential upside of 75.00%. As a group, “Miscellaneous health & allied services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 7.60%. Given SOC Telemed’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe SOC Telemed is more favorable than its peers.

Risk and Volatility

SOC Telemed has a beta of 0.04, meaning that its stock price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SOC Telemed’s peers have a beta of 7.07, meaning that their average stock price is 607% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

SOC Telemed peers beat SOC Telemed on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

SOC Telemed Company Profile

SOC Telemed, Inc. provides acute care telemedicine services and technology to hospitals, health systems, physician groups, and government organizations in the United States. The company's technology platform, Telemed IQ, provides telemedicine programs. Its telemedicine solutions include teleNeurology, telePulmonology, telePsychiatry, and teleICU. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in Reston, Virginia.

Receive News & Ratings for SOC Telemed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SOC Telemed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.