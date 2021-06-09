Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) Lifted to Buy at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) was upgraded by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on SCGLY. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Société Générale Société anonyme to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Société Générale Société anonyme has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.25.

Société Générale Société anonyme stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.48. The stock had a trading volume of 106,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,801. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $27.65 billion, a PE ratio of 43.20 and a beta of 1.60. Société Générale Société anonyme has a 12-month low of $2.53 and a 12-month high of $6.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.86.

SociÃ©tÃ© GÃ©nÃ©rale SociÃ©tÃ© anonyme provides financial services in Europe, the Americas, Asia, Oceania, Africa, and France. The company offers retail banking services, including deposits and loans, vehicles and asset management, corporate finance, insurance, payments, investment, and online brokerage and financial information services; Internet, mobile, telephone, and service platforms; and online banking to individual and professional customers, businesses, non-profit associations and local authorities under the Societe Generale, CrÃ©dit du Nord, and Boursorama Banque brands.

