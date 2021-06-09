Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) Rating Increased to Buy at Citigroup

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) was upgraded by investment analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Société Générale Société anonyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. HSBC raised Société Générale Société anonyme to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley raised Société Générale Société anonyme from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.25.

SCGLY stock opened at $6.48 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.86. Société Générale Société anonyme has a 12-month low of $2.53 and a 12-month high of $6.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.20 and a beta of 1.60.

SociÃ©tÃ© GÃ©nÃ©rale SociÃ©tÃ© anonyme provides financial services in Europe, the Americas, Asia, Oceania, Africa, and France. The company offers retail banking services, including deposits and loans, vehicles and asset management, corporate finance, insurance, payments, investment, and online brokerage and financial information services; Internet, mobile, telephone, and service platforms; and online banking to individual and professional customers, businesses, non-profit associations and local authorities under the Societe Generale, CrÃ©dit du Nord, and Boursorama Banque brands.

