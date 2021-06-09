SOHO China (OTCMKTS:SOHOF) Trading 17.2% Higher

SOHO China Limited (OTCMKTS:SOHOF) traded up 17.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.39 and last traded at $0.39. 500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 4,068 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.33.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.30.

About SOHO China (OTCMKTS:SOHOF)

SOHO China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the real estate development, and property leasing and management activities in People's Republic of China. It also operates serviced hotels. SOHO China Limited was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

