Solstice Gold (CVE:SGC) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Solstice Gold Corp. (CVE:SGC) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$0.15. Solstice Gold shares last traded at C$0.14, with a volume of 29,333 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 16.97, a quick ratio of 16.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.14. The company has a market capitalization of C$13.97 million and a PE ratio of -14.00.

About Solstice Gold (CVE:SGC)

Solstice Gold Corp. engages in the exploration of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the KGP project covering an area of 866 square kilometers located in Nunavut, as well as other rights covering an adjacent 683 square kilometers.

