Sonova Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SONVY) Expected to Post FY2026 Earnings of $4.08 Per Share

Sonova Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SONVY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2026 earnings estimates for shares of Sonova in a research report issued on Tuesday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Lee expects that the company will post earnings per share of $4.08 for the year.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on SONVY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Sonova in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Sonova from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Sonova in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sonova in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sonova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

Sonova stock opened at $71.21 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.23. Sonova has a 52 week low of $39.63 and a 52 week high of $72.65. The stock has a market cap of $22.93 billion, a PE ratio of 42.90 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.57.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.413 per share. This represents a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This is an increase from Sonova’s previous annual dividend of $0.30.

Sonova Company Profile

Sonova Holding AG designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes hearing systems for adults and children with hearing impairment. It operates through two segments, Hearing Instruments and Cochlear Implants segments. The company offers wireless communication products, rechargeable hearing aids, and professional audiological care services.

