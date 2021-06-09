SparksPay (SPK) Market Cap Achieves $26,887.67

SparksPay (CURRENCY:SPK) traded up 22.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 9th. Over the last seven days, SparksPay has traded down 74.8% against the U.S. dollar. SparksPay has a total market cap of $26,887.67 and approximately $16.00 worth of SparksPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SparksPay coin can currently be bought for $0.0027 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000079 BTC.

THEKEY (TKY) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002715 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000149 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000015 BTC.

SparksPay Coin Profile

SparksPay (SPK) is a POW/Masternode coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 23rd, 2018. SparksPay’s total supply is 11,068,263 coins and its circulating supply is 9,969,236 coins. SparksPay’s official Twitter account is @SparksPayIO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SparksPay is /r/SparksCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SparksPay’s official message board is medium.com/sparkspay . SparksPay’s official website is sparkspay.io

According to CryptoCompare, “SparksPay is a cryptocurrency based on the NeoScrypt algorithm, it is the “fuel” that powers the eCommerce platform. Fees to merchants are based on a nominal percentage value of the transactions performed on the Sparks platform and are paid for by merchants using Sparks coin Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling SparksPay

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparksPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SparksPay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SparksPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

