SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC) Shares Sold by swisspartners Advisors Ltd

swisspartners Advisors Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC) by 20.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,415 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P China ETF accounts for approximately 6.3% of swisspartners Advisors Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. swisspartners Advisors Ltd owned 0.38% of SPDR S&P China ETF worth $7,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P China ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF during the first quarter worth $31,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P China ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P China ETF in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors increased its holdings in SPDR S&P China ETF by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR S&P China ETF stock traded down $0.71 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $131.58. The stock had a trading volume of 27,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,506. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.90. SPDR S&P China ETF has a 52 week low of $100.75 and a 52 week high of $156.29.

SPDR S&P China ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI China Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in China, but legally available to foreign investors.

