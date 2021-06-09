Spectris (OTCMKTS:SEPJY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $14.77

Spectris plc (OTCMKTS:SEPJY) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $14.77 and last traded at $14.77, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.77.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Spectris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 0.86.

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. The company provides products and services, which enable customers to determine structure, composition, quantity, and quality of particles and materials during their research and product development processes, when assessing materials before production, or during the manufacturing process; various range of life science services; products for measurement and control of temperature, humidity, pressure, strain, force, flow, level, pH, and conductivity; and data acquisition, electric heating, and custom-engineered products.

