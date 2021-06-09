Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) Shares Purchased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) by 16.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 394,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 56,947 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.34% of Spirit Realty Capital worth $16,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 19.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 8,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 12,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 20,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $821,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 115,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,637,000 after buying an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.95% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Truist lifted their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Truist Securities upped their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Mizuho raised their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.33.

In other Spirit Realty Capital news, EVP Jay Young sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $705,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,412 shares in the company, valued at $1,241,364. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SRC opened at $50.03 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of 178.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.27. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.40 and a 1 year high of $50.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.74). Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 1.26% and a net margin of 8.28%. The business had revenue of $134.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.84 million. Research analysts expect that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.00%. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.75%.

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

