SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX) Major Shareholder Sells $31,497.90 in Stock

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX) major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.90, for a total value of $31,497.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Orbimed Advisors Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get SpringWorks Therapeutics alerts:

On Wednesday, June 9th, Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 5,049 shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.33, for a total value of $430,831.17.

SWTX stock traded down $1.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $84.05. The company had a trading volume of 116,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,728. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $74.14. The company has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.80 and a beta of 0.71. SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.20 and a 52 week high of $96.48.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.11). On average, sell-side analysts predict that SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SWTX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered SpringWorks Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays raised their price target on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $101.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SpringWorks Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SWTX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 68.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,246,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,890,000 after purchasing an additional 911,500 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 4,849,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,808,000 after acquiring an additional 672,191 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in SpringWorks Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $34,156,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in SpringWorks Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $23,655,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 845,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,187,000 after acquiring an additional 197,361 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.50% of the company’s stock.

About SpringWorks Therapeutics

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

Recommended Story: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Receive News & Ratings for SpringWorks Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SpringWorks Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.