Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF) Shares Sold by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lowered its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,612,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 241,538 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 1.63% of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust worth $62,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. S.A. Mason LLC grew its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000.

NYSEAMERICAN CEF traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $19.96. 5,588 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 705,629. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a fifty-two week low of $15.90 and a fifty-two week high of $21.47.

Sprott Physical Gold & Silver Trust operates as closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to invest and hold substantially all assets in physical gold bullion and silver bullion. The company was founded on October 26, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

