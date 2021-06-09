Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) Holdings Lifted by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) by 81.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,174,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,317,712 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned 1.58% of Sprott Physical Gold Trust worth $69,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $16,919,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $9,945,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,764,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $71,898,000 after purchasing an additional 647,863 shares during the period. Bridge Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $7,868,000. Finally, Bard Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $5,959,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PHYS remained flat at $$15.04 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 6,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,006,612. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $13.23 and a fifty-two week high of $16.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.37.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

