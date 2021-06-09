Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) Stock Position Lifted by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) by 12.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 655,833 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 73,004 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.55% of Sprouts Farmers Market worth $17,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFM. FMR LLC grew its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 18.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,549,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,375,000 after purchasing an additional 240,447 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 497,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,706,000 after buying an additional 103,689 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 33,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 6,693 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 24,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 586,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,788,000 after acquiring an additional 154,217 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Sprouts Farmers Market alerts:

In related news, CMO Gilliam Phipps sold 2,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total transaction of $60,802.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

SFM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sprouts Farmers Market presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.20.

Sprouts Farmers Market stock opened at $27.96 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.45. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 0.26. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.21 and a 52 week high of $28.63.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 33.46% and a net margin of 4.36%. The company’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc offers fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. It operates through Healthy Grocery Stores segment. The company offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral and dairy, and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

Read More: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.