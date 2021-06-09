SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) Shares Sold by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC reduced its holdings in SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) by 31.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,306 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in SPX FLOW were worth $1,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPX FLOW by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in SPX FLOW by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in SPX FLOW by 1.8% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in SPX FLOW by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 15,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in SPX FLOW by 0.6% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 69,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,431,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. 93.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SPX FLOW alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut SPX FLOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on SPX FLOW from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on SPX FLOW from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. TheStreet raised SPX FLOW from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on SPX FLOW from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.83.

NYSE FLOW opened at $68.41 on Wednesday. SPX FLOW, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.80 and a fifty-two week high of $71.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 36.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $67.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.80.

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $363.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.62 million. SPX FLOW had a return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 2.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that SPX FLOW, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 23rd. SPX FLOW’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

About SPX FLOW

SPX FLOW, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, delivers, and services process technology solutions that perform mixing, blending, fluid handling, separation, thermal heat transfer, and other activities. It operates in two segments, Food and Beverage; and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment offers homogenizers, pumps, valves, separators, and heat exchangers primarily under the APV, Gerstenberg Schroeder, Seital, and Waukesha Cherry-Burrell brands.

Featured Article: Trading Halts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW).

Receive News & Ratings for SPX FLOW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPX FLOW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.