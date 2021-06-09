SPX (NYSE:SPXC) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.170-2.370 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.200. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.25 billion-1.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.69 billion.

Shares of NYSE:SPXC traded down $2.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $61.74. 600,478 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 189,982. SPX has a 1 year low of $37.20 and a 1 year high of $66.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. SPX had a return on equity of 21.62% and a net margin of 6.36%. The business had revenue of $397.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that SPX will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered SPX from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Sidoti assumed coverage on SPX in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of SPX in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $68.50.

About SPX

SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation and cooling (HVAC), detection and measurement, power transmission and generation, and industrial markets in the United States, China, South Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products for the HVAC and industrial markets under the Marley and Recold brands; boilers, comfort heating, and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets under the Berko, Qmark, Fahrenheat, Leading Edge, Patterson-Kelley, Weil-McLain, and Williamson-Thermoflo brand names; and cooling towers.

