srnArt Gallery (SACT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.04 Million

srnArt Gallery (CURRENCY:SACT) traded up 13.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 9th. One srnArt Gallery coin can now be bought for approximately $0.51 or 0.00001377 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, srnArt Gallery has traded 17.5% higher against the dollar. srnArt Gallery has a market capitalization of $2.04 million and $9,973.00 worth of srnArt Gallery was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002695 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002452 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.98 or 0.00061879 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.17 or 0.00218587 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.85 or 0.00206950 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 29.6% against the dollar and now trades at $513.78 or 0.01383623 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003060 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37,097.93 or 0.99906194 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

srnArt Gallery Coin Profile

srnArt Gallery’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,000,000 coins. srnArt Gallery’s official Twitter account is @srn_art

Buying and Selling srnArt Gallery

