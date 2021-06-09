St. Modwen Properties (LON:SMP) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

St. Modwen Properties PLC (LON:SMP)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 550 ($7.19). St. Modwen Properties shares last traded at GBX 546 ($7.13), with a volume of 1,573,645 shares traded.

SMP has been the topic of several research reports. Liberum Capital downgraded St. Modwen Properties to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from GBX 450 ($5.88) to GBX 542 ($7.08) in a report on Monday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded St. Modwen Properties to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from GBX 450 ($5.88) to GBX 542 ($7.08) in a report on Friday, May 7th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of St. Modwen Properties in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on St. Modwen Properties from GBX 445 ($5.81) to GBX 495 ($6.47) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 526.33 ($6.88).

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 476.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.41, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 2.89. The company has a market capitalization of £1.22 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.98.

In other news, insider Robert Hudson sold 19,388 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 549 ($7.17), for a total value of £106,440.12 ($139,064.70).

St. Modwen Properties PLC invests in, develops, operates, and manages residential and commercial properties in the United Kingdom. It operates through St. Modwen Logistics, St. Modwen Homes, and Strategic Land & Regeneration segments. The St. Modwen Logistics segment designs, builds, owns, and manages industrial and logistics assets.

