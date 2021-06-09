StableUSD Achieves Market Capitalization of $522,166.10 (USDS)

StableUSD (CURRENCY:USDS) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 9th. StableUSD has a total market capitalization of $522,166.10 and approximately $93.00 worth of StableUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One StableUSD coin can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00007038 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, StableUSD has traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get StableUSD alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $25.30 or 0.00069238 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00004129 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002737 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.33 or 0.00025520 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002741 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $339.98 or 0.00930239 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.38 or 0.00050284 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,302.82 or 0.09037135 BTC.

StableUSD Coin Profile

USDS is a coin. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2018. StableUSD’s total supply is 90,000,487,233 coins and its circulating supply is 519,602 coins. StableUSD’s official Twitter account is @StablyCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for StableUSD is www.stably.io . The official message board for StableUSD is medium.com/stably-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “StableUSD (USDS) is a fiat-collateralized stablecoin created by Stably. Each StableUSD token is legally backed and redeemable for a US Dollar held in escrow accounts managed by Stably's regulated trustees, such as Prime Trust. To provide a complete and up-to-date level of transparency, Stably provides a view of its reserve balance in real-time via a live feed from the API of its reserve holders. Independent third-party Cohen & Co. also provides regular attestations on the StableUSD reserve balance. By making StableUSD redeemable and pegged 1-to-1 with US dollars, it virtually eliminates volatility while still retaining many useful characteristics of a cryptocurrency – including fast transaction speed, anonymity, and immutability. “

Buying and Selling StableUSD

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StableUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade StableUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy StableUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for StableUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for StableUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.