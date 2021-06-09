Stacks (STX) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $13.65 Million

Stacks (CURRENCY:STX) traded up 5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 9th. In the last week, Stacks has traded 10.6% lower against the US dollar. One Stacks coin can now be purchased for $0.90 or 0.00002563 BTC on exchanges. Stacks has a total market capitalization of $1.04 billion and $13.65 million worth of Stacks was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002842 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002467 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.84 or 0.00062005 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.94 or 0.00232681 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000975 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $75.26 or 0.00213714 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 21.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $451.24 or 0.01281352 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001777 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002985 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00009722 BTC.

Stacks Profile

Stacks (CRYPTO:STX) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on February 17th, 2015. Stacks’ total supply is 1,352,464,600 coins and its circulating supply is 1,150,697,294 coins. Stacks’ official Twitter account is @blockstack

According to CryptoCompare, “Stacks is an open-source network of decentralized apps and smart contracts built on Bitcoin. The Stacks blockchain is a flexible layer on top of Bitcoin that enables decentralized apps, smart contracts, and digital assets A layer-1 blockchain that connects to Bitcoin for security and enables decentralized apps and predictable smart contracts, Stacks implements Proof of Transfer (PoX) mining that anchors to Bitcoin security and produces blocks at the same rate as Bitcoin. Stacks Token (STX) is the native asset on the Stacks blockchain and used as fuel for transactions. All transactions, from executing Clarity contracts to creating digital assets, are paid for in STX. “

Buying and Selling Stacks

