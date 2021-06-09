STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $133.08 Million

Equities research analysts expect STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) to post $133.08 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for STAG Industrial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $133.77 million and the lowest is $132.20 million. STAG Industrial reported sales of $117.62 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that STAG Industrial will report full year sales of $548.04 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $545.60 million to $550.87 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $619.41 million, with estimates ranging from $615.76 million to $626.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover STAG Industrial.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.35). STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 6.48% and a net margin of 32.77%. The business had revenue of $134.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis.

STAG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of STAG Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. STAG Industrial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.11.

STAG opened at $37.88 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. STAG Industrial has a fifty-two week low of $26.44 and a fifty-two week high of $38.04. The firm has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.78, a PEG ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.74.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.1208 per share. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.72%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 71.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 54,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after acquiring an additional 22,670 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 8,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $736,000. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 4,054,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $136,283,000 after buying an additional 138,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,413,000 after buying an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. 85.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STAG Industrial Company Profile

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

