StakedZEN Price Tops $81.35 on Major Exchanges (STZEN)

StakedZEN (CURRENCY:STZEN) traded 6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 9th. One StakedZEN coin can now be bought for about $81.35 or 0.00223556 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. StakedZEN has a market capitalization of $2.72 million and approximately $1,863.00 worth of StakedZEN was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, StakedZEN has traded down 23.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get StakedZEN alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002750 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002446 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.59 or 0.00062084 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $83.52 or 0.00229523 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $77.03 or 0.00211682 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 23% against the dollar and now trades at $463.99 or 0.01275141 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003050 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,267.89 or 0.99671587 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

StakedZEN Profile

StakedZEN’s total supply is 33,404 coins. StakedZEN’s official Twitter account is @stakedzen

StakedZEN Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StakedZEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StakedZEN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase StakedZEN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for StakedZEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for StakedZEN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.