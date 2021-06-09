Stakinglab (LABX) Price Reaches $0.0045 on Top Exchanges

Stakinglab (CURRENCY:LABX) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 9th. During the last seven days, Stakinglab has traded up 97.7% against the US dollar. One Stakinglab coin can currently be bought for about $0.0045 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges. Stakinglab has a total market cap of $1,805.73 and approximately $29.00 worth of Stakinglab was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.67 or 0.00028693 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00004255 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000933 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00000190 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000313 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded up 31.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded 98.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002166 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 45.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000796 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Stakinglab Coin Profile

LABX is a coin. Stakinglab’s total supply is 4,042,772 coins and its circulating supply is 405,158 coins. Stakinglab’s official Twitter account is @Staking_LAB and its Facebook page is accessible here . Stakinglab’s official website is labcoin.io . The Reddit community for Stakinglab is /r/Stakinglab and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Stakinglab was launched with an objective to offer a comprehensive platform to investors and project owners for proof of stake coin, masternode coin, and other relevant services. Their vision is to create a marketplace for all crypto investors to achieve their objective starting from first-hand information about POS/masternode coins, the best coin to staking, ICOs, platform to buy and sell, community building and mind sharing. The platform would serve as a single place to project owners to kick off their crowdsourcing to achieve their project goals. LABX is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. It will serve as a way of payment for all the services provided by StakingLab platform. “

Stakinglab Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stakinglab directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stakinglab should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stakinglab using one of the exchanges listed above.

