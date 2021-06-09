Starbase (STAR) Trading 38.7% Lower This Week

Starbase (CURRENCY:STAR) traded down 21.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 9th. Starbase has a total market capitalization of $3.07 million and approximately $38,191.00 worth of Starbase was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Starbase coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0164 or 0.00000045 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Starbase has traded 38.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.94 or 0.00068528 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002748 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00004100 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.35 or 0.00025709 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002752 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $333.48 or 0.00916478 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,297.03 or 0.09060927 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.05 or 0.00049603 BTC.

Starbase Profile

STAR is a coin. Starbase’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 187,500,000 coins. Starbase’s official Twitter account is @starbaseco and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Starbase is /r/starbase and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Starbase’s official website is starbase.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Starbase is a blockchain-based crowdfunding platform. It is built on the Ethereum network, allowing users to launch their fundraising campaigns, sell issued tokens and pay team members. The STAR token can be used for services within the platform and it is also used to receive rewards from project revenue in the form of Ether and Ethereum-based tokens. The STAR token is inflationary. “

Starbase Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Starbase directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Starbase should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Starbase using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

