State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Cuts Stock Position in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) by 25.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,428 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 20,260 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in American Eagle Outfitters were worth $1,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEO. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,244,490 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $24,977,000 after acquiring an additional 8,433 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp raised its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 450,000 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $9,032,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. HN Saltoro Capital LP purchased a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the fourth quarter worth $602,000. Jackson Square Capital LLC raised its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 162.6% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 79,280 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,591,000 after acquiring an additional 49,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the first quarter worth $424,000.

Several research firms have issued reports on AEO. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. B. Riley raised their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $30.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on American Eagle Outfitters in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.63.

Shares of NYSE:AEO opened at $34.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.25 and a 12-month high of $38.28. The firm has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.38 and a beta of 1.47.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 21.66% and a net margin of 3.38%. On average, equities analysts predict that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. This is an increase from American Eagle Outfitters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 275.00%.

In related news, Director Steven A. Davis bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.45 per share, for a total transaction of $129,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,800. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Charles F. Kessler sold 164,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total value of $5,681,080.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 208,115 shares in the company, valued at $7,169,561.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 278,088 shares of company stock worth $9,733,038. Company insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

