State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $1.77 Million Stock Position in Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Appian were worth $1,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Appian during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in shares of Appian by 80.4% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Appian during the first quarter worth $33,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Appian by 46.3% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Appian during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 39.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APPN opened at $111.82 on Wednesday. Appian Co. has a fifty-two week low of $44.03 and a fifty-two week high of $260.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.44.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. Appian had a negative net margin of 11.25% and a negative return on equity of 11.34%. The company had revenue of $88.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Appian Co. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on APPN shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Appian from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Appian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Macquarie raised shares of Appian from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Appian from $83.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Appian from $235.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.56.

In other Appian news, Director Albert G.W. Biddle III sold 5,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.29, for a total value of $821,811.00. Also, CRO Eric Calvin Cross sold 2,570 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.55, for a total transaction of $258,413.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 7,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $756,538.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

About Appian

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, workflows, data structures, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded. The company also offers professional and customer support services.

