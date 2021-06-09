State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Raises Stake in Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) by 222.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,126 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48,368 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.31% of Titan Machinery worth $1,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its position in Titan Machinery by 135.0% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Titan Machinery in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Titan Machinery by 297.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 2,723 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Titan Machinery by 79.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 4,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Titan Machinery in the 1st quarter worth approximately $235,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Titan Machinery alerts:

In related news, CEO David Joseph Meyer sold 23,777 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.49, for a total value of $629,852.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 376,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,969,882.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 360,277 shares of company stock valued at $10,626,513. Corporate insiders own 15.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TITN stock opened at $32.73 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $737.08 million, a P/E ratio of 38.51 and a beta of 1.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.92. Titan Machinery Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.45 and a 1-year high of $35.24.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $372.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.65 million. Titan Machinery had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 1.37%. Titan Machinery’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Titan Machinery Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TITN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Titan Machinery from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Titan Machinery from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Stephens upgraded Titan Machinery from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.75.

About Titan Machinery

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

See Also: How to invest using market indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TITN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN).

Receive News & Ratings for Titan Machinery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan Machinery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.