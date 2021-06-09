State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Reduces Stock Holdings in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) by 24.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,992 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 27,302 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.07% of Corcept Therapeutics worth $2,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 231,279 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,050,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 3.1% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 42,891 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 248,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,493,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 0.6% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 247,534 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 46,989 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

In other Corcept Therapeutics news, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.14, for a total transaction of $181,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $181,050. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Joseph Douglas Lyon sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.88, for a total value of $597,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $597,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,000 shares of company stock worth $1,179,350 over the last three months. 16.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd.

Shares of CORT stock opened at $21.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.31. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 27.59, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.73. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a 52-week low of $12.20 and a 52-week high of $31.18.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.03). Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 20.11%. The company had revenue of $79.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

About Corcept Therapeutics

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

