State of Tennessee Treasury Department Cuts Stock Holdings in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department trimmed its position in shares of NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,243 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 517 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned approximately 0.06% of NewMarket worth $2,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of NewMarket during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NewMarket during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NewMarket during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 259.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 133 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in NewMarket in the 1st quarter worth $67,000. 55.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NewMarket alerts:

Shares of NYSE NEU opened at $335.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $359.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 4.03. NewMarket Co. has a one year low of $332.02 and a one year high of $439.12.

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.38 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $566.62 million during the quarter. NewMarket had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 34.79%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th.

About NewMarket

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum additives businesses. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; and engine oil, driveline, and industrial additives.

See Also: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU).

Receive News & Ratings for NewMarket Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NewMarket and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.