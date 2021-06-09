State of Tennessee Treasury Department Increases Stake in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) by 26.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,254 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,283 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned about 0.09% of Plexus worth $2,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Plexus by 57.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 76,983 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,021,000 after acquiring an additional 28,114 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its stake in Plexus by 21.8% during the first quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 57,001 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,235,000 after acquiring an additional 10,209 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in Plexus by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 12,075 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $944,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP boosted its stake in Plexus by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 14,602 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Plexus by 0.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 88,015 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,083,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Steven J. Frisch sold 3,460 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $311,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 50,016 shares in the company, valued at $4,501,440. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Angelo Michael Ninivaggi, Jr. sold 2,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.23, for a total transaction of $193,545.48. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,420,344.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,536 shares of company stock worth $1,357,155. 2.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on PLXS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Plexus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Plexus from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Sidoti downgraded shares of Plexus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Plexus from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Plexus presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.33.

Shares of NASDAQ PLXS opened at $97.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.12 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $94.84. Plexus Corp. has a 52-week low of $59.59 and a 52-week high of $101.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The technology company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $881.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $879.88 million. Plexus had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 15.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Plexus Corp. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

