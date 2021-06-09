State of Tennessee Treasury Department Trims Stock Holdings in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lowered its position in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,455 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 7,077 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned approximately 0.08% of Trinity Industries worth $2,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 3.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,115,726 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $202,729,000 after purchasing an additional 226,757 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,415,670 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $63,749,000 after purchasing an additional 163,145 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT raised its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 2,334,941 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,619,000 after purchasing an additional 497,334 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,556,741 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,083,000 after purchasing an additional 43,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,422,000. Institutional investors own 90.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRN stock opened at $29.26 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.33. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.29 and a 1-year high of $33.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.04 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. Trinity Industries had a positive return on equity of 1.73% and a negative net margin of 17.15%. The firm had revenue of $398.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. Trinity Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 227.03%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Trinity Industries from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Cowen upped their price objective on Trinity Industries from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th.

In other Trinity Industries news, EVP Brian D. Madison sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.22, for a total value of $233,760.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,029,212.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Adams sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.75, for a total value of $287,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 49,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,418,093.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,850 shares of company stock worth $546,786 in the last three months. 21.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through three segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group, and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investor-owned fund; and provides fleet maintenance and management services to industrial shippers.

