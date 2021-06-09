State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 10.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 717,480 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 88,200 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.21% of State Street worth $60,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in shares of State Street by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,595 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its stake in State Street by 2.0% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 7,223 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in State Street by 1.1% during the first quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,380 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,208,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd boosted its stake in State Street by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 1,257 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prio Wealth Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of State Street by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 9,964 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. 90.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of State Street stock opened at $86.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $29.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.18, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $84.95. State Street Co. has a 1-year low of $56.63 and a 1-year high of $89.28.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The asset manager reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.12. State Street had a net margin of 19.59% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that State Street Co. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. State Street’s payout ratio is 31.04%.

In other news, CAO Ian Appleyard sold 3,800 shares of State Street stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.59, for a total value of $321,442.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,392,182.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David C. Phelan sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.30, for a total value of $4,215,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,553 shares in the company, valued at $5,188,917.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on STT. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on State Street from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of State Street from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on State Street from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of State Street from $103.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.43.

State Street

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

