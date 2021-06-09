Status (SNT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $301.18 Million

Status (CURRENCY:SNT) traded up 10.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 9th. One Status coin can now be purchased for about $0.0868 or 0.00000235 BTC on exchanges. Status has a market cap of $301.18 million and $32.01 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Status has traded 12.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.07 or 0.00067866 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002707 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003980 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.12 or 0.00024699 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002710 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $331.95 or 0.00898711 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $18.31 or 0.00049569 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,261.73 or 0.08830571 BTC.

Status Coin Profile

Status is a coin. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,174 coins and its circulating supply is 3,470,483,788 coins. Status’ official website is status.im . Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Status is /r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Status is an open source messaging platform and mobile browser that allows users to interact with decentralized applications (dApps) that run on the Ethereum Network. In Status, users own and control their own data, wealth and digital identity. The Status Network Token ('SNT') is an Ethereum-based token that is required to interact with the Status Network. “

Buying and Selling Status

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Status should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Status using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

