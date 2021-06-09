Steem Dollars Market Capitalization Achieves $56.26 Million (SBD)

Steem Dollars (CURRENCY:SBD) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 9th. One Steem Dollars coin can currently be bought for $7.12 or 0.00019633 BTC on major exchanges. Steem Dollars has a total market capitalization of $56.26 million and approximately $9,601.00 worth of Steem Dollars was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Steem Dollars has traded 13.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002718 BTC.

USDX [Lighthouse] (USDX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00007175 BTC.

USDx stablecoin (USDX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008734 BTC.

Dollars (USDX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000491 BTC.

dForce USDx (USDX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002662 BTC.

Steem Dollars (CRYPTO:SBD) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 4th, 2016. Steem Dollars’ total supply is 7,898,646 coins. Steem Dollars’ official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Steem Dollars is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Steem Dollars’ official website is steem.io . The official message board for Steem Dollars is steemit.com/@steemitblog

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem Backed Dollars or simply Steem Dollars are stable value pegged assets issued in the Steem.it platform. SBD are pegged to the value of the USD and can be redeemed on the Steem.it platform for about one dollar worth of Steem. When Content creators receive rewards on the Steem.it platform they are made available in 50% Steem Power, which can be redeemed continuously over a period of 104 weeks, and 50% SBD which can be fully redeemed for Steem in a 5 day period. SBD can also be transfered on the Steem Platform and can be exchanged outside of the Platform. “

