Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Stella-Jones Inc. (TSE:SJ)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$47.01. Stella-Jones shares last traded at C$46.35, with a volume of 219,531 shares changing hands.

SJ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$60.00 price target on shares of Stella-Jones in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Laurentian increased their target price on Stella-Jones from C$52.00 to C$56.50 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Stella-Jones from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Stella-Jones from C$47.50 to C$51.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on Stella-Jones from C$59.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Stella-Jones currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$56.94.

Get Stella-Jones alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$50.14. The company has a market cap of C$3.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02.

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.55 by C$0.30. The business had revenue of C$623.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$528.25 million. As a group, analysts predict that Stella-Jones Inc. will post 3.6084631 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 31st. Stella-Jones’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.70%.

Stella-Jones Company Profile (TSE:SJ)

Stella-Jones Inc produces and markets pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for railroad operators; and utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, including pilings, wharf and bridge timbers, crane mats, railway crossings, and laminated poles; construction timbers; and coal tar-based products.

Recommended Story: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Stella-Jones Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stella-Jones and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.