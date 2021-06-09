Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.67.

Several research firms have issued reports on STLA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Stellantis in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Stellantis in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Stellantis in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Stellantis in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, AlphaValue raised shares of Stellantis to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Stellantis stock opened at $21.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.74 and a beta of 1.71. Stellantis has a 1 year low of $8.75 and a 1 year high of $21.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.30.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 20th were paid a dividend of $0.3813 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 19th. This is a positive change from Stellantis’s previous — dividend of $0.12.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stellantis during the 1st quarter valued at $446,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Stellantis during the 1st quarter valued at $3,072,000. Exane Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Stellantis during the 1st quarter valued at $73,695,000. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of Stellantis during the 1st quarter valued at $705,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of Stellantis during the 1st quarter valued at $1,590,000. 42.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stellantis Company Profile

Stellantis NV is an automobile company, which engages in the manufacture of automobiles and provision of mobility solutions. It designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles under the brands Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Jeep, Lancia, Moper, Opel, Peugeot, Leasys, Free2move, Vauxhall, and Ram.

