Stellar (XLM) Trading 13.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Stellar (CURRENCY:XLM) traded up 7.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 9th. One Stellar coin can now be purchased for $0.36 or 0.00000972 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Stellar has traded down 13.1% against the U.S. dollar. Stellar has a market cap of $8.34 billion and approximately $903.34 million worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002696 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002434 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.12 or 0.00065000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $82.37 or 0.00221945 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.15 or 0.00210593 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 34.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $531.61 or 0.01432459 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001694 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002779 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00009445 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar Coin Profile

Stellar (XLM) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 31st, 2014. Stellar’s total supply is 50,001,803,134 coins and its circulating supply is 23,117,790,285 coins. Stellar’s official website is www.stellar.org . The Reddit community for Stellar is /r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Stellar is stellarcommunity.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Stellar is a decentralized platform that aims to connect banks, payments systems, and people. Integrate to move money quickly, reliably, and at almost no cost. Supported by a nonprofit, Stellar's goal is to bring the world together by increasing interoperability between diverse financial systems and currencies. Stellar is a technology that enables money to move directly between people, companies and financial institutions as easily as email. This means more access for individuals, lower costs for banks and more revenue for businesses. Stellar Lumens is not mineable and does not use proof of work (PoW). Instead, Stellar uses SCP, the stellar consensus protocol. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Block Number), Stellar.org Dashboard (Total Supply) “

Buying and Selling Stellar

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stellar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stellar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stellar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

