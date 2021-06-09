Stifel Nicolaus Trims Tricon Residential (OTCMKTS:TCNGF) Target Price to C$16.30

Tricon Residential (OTCMKTS:TCNGF) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$17.00 to C$16.30 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TCNGF. National Bank Financial assumed coverage on Tricon Residential in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. TD Securities lifted their price target on Tricon Residential from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. CIBC boosted their target price on Tricon Residential from C$14.50 to C$15.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Tricon Residential from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Tricon Residential from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.26.

Shares of OTCMKTS TCNGF traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.13. The company had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,659. Tricon Residential has a 1 year low of $5.49 and a 1 year high of $11.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.59.

Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform.

