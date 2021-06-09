Stitch Fix, Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.18) Per Share (NASDAQ:SFIX)

Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Stitch Fix in a research note issued to investors on Monday, June 7th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy forecasts that the company will earn ($0.18) per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Stitch Fix’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.17) EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.14) EPS.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.09. Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 21.32% and a negative net margin of 4.97%.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Stitch Fix from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on Stitch Fix from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Stitch Fix from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Stitch Fix from $54.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Stitch Fix in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.73.

Shares of Stitch Fix stock opened at $66.10 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.73. Stitch Fix has a 52-week low of $21.60 and a 52-week high of $113.76. The firm has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.11 and a beta of 2.04.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stitch Fix in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Invictus RG bought a new stake in Stitch Fix during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in Stitch Fix during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new stake in Stitch Fix during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Stitch Fix during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.58% of the company’s stock.

In other Stitch Fix news, Director Marka Hansen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.70, for a total transaction of $487,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $487,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Katrina Lake sold 43,774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.92, for a total value of $2,360,294.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 417,753 shares of company stock valued at $20,109,302. 45.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

