Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-three research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $82.73.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SFIX shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Stitch Fix from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stitch Fix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Stitch Fix from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Stitch Fix in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Stitch Fix from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Stitch Fix stock opened at $66.10 on Wednesday. Stitch Fix has a twelve month low of $21.60 and a twelve month high of $113.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.73. The firm has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a PE ratio of -75.11 and a beta of 2.04.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.09. Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 21.32% and a negative net margin of 4.97%. Research analysts predict that Stitch Fix will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Stitch Fix news, CEO Katrina Lake sold 33,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.58, for a total value of $1,453,828.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $672,744.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mike C. Smith sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total value of $1,732,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,783,388.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 417,753 shares of company stock valued at $20,109,302 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 45.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFIX. Working Capital Advisors UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in Stitch Fix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $240,563,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Stitch Fix during the fourth quarter valued at about $119,403,000. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new stake in Stitch Fix during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,791,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stitch Fix during the fourth quarter worth about $47,575,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 25.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,891,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,771,000 after acquiring an additional 783,345 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.58% of the company’s stock.

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

