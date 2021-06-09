Stock Analysts’ Price Target Changes for June, 9th (ASO, ATEX, BAH, BJRI, CAKE, CASY, CHS, CHUY, CMS, CMTL)

Stock Analysts’ price target changes for Wednesday, June 9th:

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) had its target price increased by Credit Suisse Group AG from $39.00 to $44.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) had its target price raised by Stephens from $44.00 to $46.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX)

had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $48.00 to $51.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $94.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) had its target price trimmed by Stephens from $70.00 to $63.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) had its price target trimmed by Stephens from $60.00 to $55.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $232.00 to $217.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) had its target price boosted by B. Riley from $2.50 to $5.25. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) had its target price boosted by Telsey Advisory Group from $5.00 to $6.00. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) had its price target trimmed by Stephens from $44.00 to $40.00. Stephens currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) had its price target trimmed by Mizuho from $65.00 to $64.00. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) had its target price boosted by Credit Suisse Group AG from $70.00 to $71.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $66.00 to $64.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $75.00 to $70.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) had its price target reduced by Northland Securities from $31.00 to $28.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $29.00 to $26.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) had its target price lowered by Stephens from $24.00 to $20.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) had its target price increased by Truist from $117.00 to $120.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) had its price target boosted by Truist Securities from $117.00 to $120.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) had its price target raised by Truist Securities from $158.00 to $170.00. Truist Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) had its price target increased by Truist from $158.00 to $170.00. Truist currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) had its target price reduced by Stephens from $80.00 to $75.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) had its price target cut by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $260.00 to $245.00. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Assicurazioni Generali (BIT:G) was given a €16.70 ($19.65) target price by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC) was given a €27.00 ($31.76) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:HLE) was given a €65.00 ($76.47) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Kering (EPA:KER) was given a €850.00 ($1,000.00) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Krones (ETR:KRN) was given a €103.00 ($121.18) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC) was given a €750.00 ($882.35) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) was given a €286.00 ($336.47) target price by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $50.00 to $39.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) had its target price raised by Mizuho from $13.00 to $14.00. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) had its target price boosted by Truist from $80.00 to $82.00. Truist currently has a buy rating on the stock.

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) had its target price boosted by KeyCorp from $82.00 to $86.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $72.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) had its target price boosted by Truist Securities from $80.00 to $82.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) had its price target raised by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $12.00 to $25.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $36.00 to $44.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

PROG (NYSE:PRG) had its target price raised by KeyCorp from $65.00 to $70.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) had its price target increased by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $91.00 to $126.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $19.00 to $20.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Rogers (VTX:ROG) was given a CHF 330 price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) had its price target trimmed by Stephens from $33.00 to $29.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Retail Value (NYSE:RVI) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $22.00 to $23.50. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) had its target price increased by KeyCorp from $300.00 to $320.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $324.00 to $327.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $300.00 to $317.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $310.00 to $315.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) had its target price boosted by Loop Capital from $300.00 to $310.00. Loop Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) had its target price increased by Raymond James from $44.00 to $45.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) had its target price boosted by Rosenblatt Securities from $95.00 to $110.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) had its price target boosted by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $85.00 to $100.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) had its price target raised by Benchmark Co. from $95.00 to $112.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) had its target price increased by Craig Hallum from $95.00 to $112.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) had its target price increased by Truist from $124.00 to $127.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) had its price target boosted by Truist Securities from $124.00 to $127.00. Truist Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) had its price target trimmed by Stephens from $110.00 to $105.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $121.00 to $119.00. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Vonovia (ETR:VNA) was given a €63.00 ($74.12) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

zooplus (ETR:ZO1) was given a €300.00 ($352.94) price target by analysts at Baader Bank. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN) was given a CHF 420 target price by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

