Stock Analysts’ Price Target Changes for June, 9th (ASO, ATEX, BAH, BJRI, CAKE, CASY, CHS, CHUY, CMS, CMTL)

Posted by on Jun 9th, 2021

Stock Analysts’ price target changes for Wednesday, June 9th:

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) had its target price increased by Credit Suisse Group AG from $39.00 to $44.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) had its target price raised by Stephens from $44.00 to $46.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $48.00 to $51.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $94.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) had its target price trimmed by Stephens from $70.00 to $63.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) had its price target trimmed by Stephens from $60.00 to $55.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $232.00 to $217.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) had its target price boosted by B. Riley from $2.50 to $5.25. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) had its target price boosted by Telsey Advisory Group from $5.00 to $6.00. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) had its price target trimmed by Stephens from $44.00 to $40.00. Stephens currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) had its price target trimmed by Mizuho from $65.00 to $64.00. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) had its target price boosted by Credit Suisse Group AG from $70.00 to $71.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $66.00 to $64.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $75.00 to $70.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) had its price target reduced by Northland Securities from $31.00 to $28.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $29.00 to $26.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) had its target price lowered by Stephens from $24.00 to $20.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) had its target price increased by Truist from $117.00 to $120.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) had its price target boosted by Truist Securities from $117.00 to $120.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) had its price target raised by Truist Securities from $158.00 to $170.00. Truist Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) had its price target increased by Truist from $158.00 to $170.00. Truist currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) had its target price reduced by Stephens from $80.00 to $75.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) had its price target cut by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $260.00 to $245.00. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Assicurazioni Generali (BIT:G) was given a €16.70 ($19.65) target price by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC) was given a €27.00 ($31.76) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:HLE) was given a €65.00 ($76.47) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Kering (EPA:KER) was given a €850.00 ($1,000.00) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Krones (ETR:KRN) was given a €103.00 ($121.18) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC) was given a €750.00 ($882.35) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) was given a €286.00 ($336.47) target price by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $50.00 to $39.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) had its target price raised by Mizuho from $13.00 to $14.00. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) had its target price boosted by Truist from $80.00 to $82.00. Truist currently has a buy rating on the stock.

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) had its target price boosted by KeyCorp from $82.00 to $86.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $72.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) had its target price boosted by Truist Securities from $80.00 to $82.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) had its price target raised by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $12.00 to $25.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $36.00 to $44.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

PROG (NYSE:PRG) had its target price raised by KeyCorp from $65.00 to $70.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) had its price target increased by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $91.00 to $126.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $19.00 to $20.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Rogers (VTX:ROG) was given a CHF 330 price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) had its price target trimmed by Stephens from $33.00 to $29.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Retail Value (NYSE:RVI) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $22.00 to $23.50. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) had its target price increased by KeyCorp from $300.00 to $320.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $324.00 to $327.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $300.00 to $317.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $310.00 to $315.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) had its target price boosted by Loop Capital from $300.00 to $310.00. Loop Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) had its target price increased by Raymond James from $44.00 to $45.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) had its target price boosted by Rosenblatt Securities from $95.00 to $110.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) had its price target boosted by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $85.00 to $100.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) had its price target raised by Benchmark Co. from $95.00 to $112.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) had its target price increased by Craig Hallum from $95.00 to $112.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) had its target price increased by Truist from $124.00 to $127.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) had its price target boosted by Truist Securities from $124.00 to $127.00. Truist Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) had its price target trimmed by Stephens from $110.00 to $105.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $121.00 to $119.00. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Vonovia (ETR:VNA) was given a €63.00 ($74.12) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

zooplus (ETR:ZO1) was given a €300.00 ($352.94) price target by analysts at Baader Bank. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN) was given a CHF 420 target price by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.