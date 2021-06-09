Stock Analysts’ Price Target Changes for June, 9th (ASO, CVI, DADA, DK, FTAI, GSL, LSXMA, MPC, NAPA, NWH.UN)

Stock Analysts’ price target changes for Wednesday, June 9th:

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) had its price target raised by Loop Capital from $31.00 to $45.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) had its price target reduced by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $31.00 to $28.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA)

had its target price increased by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $36.00 to $37.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) had its target price increased by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $24.00 to $25.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI) had its price target boosted by BTIG Research from $35.00 to $40.00. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) had its price target increased by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $21.00 to $24.00. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) had its target price raised by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $52.00 to $55.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) had its price target boosted by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $58.00 to $70.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

The Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) had its price target boosted by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $22.00 to $25.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada to C$36.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from $80.00 to $85.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) had its target price cut by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $69.00 to $66.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada to C$16.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA) was given a €14.00 ($16.47) target price by analysts at Nord/LB. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) was given a $232.00 target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

