Stock Analysts’ Price Target Changes for June, 9th (ASO, CVI, DADA, DK, FTAI, GSL, LSXMA, MPC, NAPA, NWH.UN)

Posted by on Jun 9th, 2021

Stock Analysts’ price target changes for Wednesday, June 9th:

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) had its price target raised by Loop Capital from $31.00 to $45.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) had its price target reduced by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $31.00 to $28.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) had its target price increased by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $36.00 to $37.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) had its target price increased by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $24.00 to $25.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI) had its price target boosted by BTIG Research from $35.00 to $40.00. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) had its price target increased by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $21.00 to $24.00. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) had its target price raised by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $52.00 to $55.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) had its price target boosted by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $58.00 to $70.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

The Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) had its price target boosted by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $22.00 to $25.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada to C$36.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from $80.00 to $85.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) had its target price cut by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $69.00 to $66.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada to C$16.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA) was given a €14.00 ($16.47) target price by analysts at Nord/LB. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) was given a $232.00 target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

