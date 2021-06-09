Stock Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for June, 9th (ALV, DWS, EVK, KCO, KGX, MC, NSA, OFG, OPHLF, OPI)

Stock Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Wednesday, June 9th:

Allianz (FRA:ALV) was given a €230.00 ($270.59) price target by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS) was given a €47.00 ($55.29) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK)

was given a €32.00 ($37.65) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Klöckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO) was given a €14.50 ($17.06) price target by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Kion Group (FRA:KGX) was given a €113.00 ($132.94) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC) was given a €695.00 ($817.65) price target by analysts at Morgan Stanley. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $54.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust. The company is focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self-storage properties primarily in the United States. National Storage Affiliates Trust is based in Houston, United States. “

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $27.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “OFG Bancorp is a financial holding company that conducts its business activities through its subsidiaries, primarily in Puerto Rico. The company’s product and services consist of consumer banking and lending, commercial banking and wealth management. It offers residential mortgages, auto loans and leases, credit cards, business loans, commercial mortgages and leasing, cash management, transactional services, international trade financing, financial planning, money management, investment brokerage, corporate and individual trust, retirement products programs, and insurance. OFG Bancorp., formerly known as Oriental Financial Group Inc., is based in San Juan, Puerto Rico. “

Ono Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:OPHLF) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong sell rating. According to Zacks, “Ono Pharmaceuticals produces, purchases and sells pharmaceuticals and diagnostic reagents focusing primarily on prescription pharmaceuticals. “

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Office Properties Income Trust is a real estate investment trust. It owns buildings primarily leased to single tenants as well as government entities. Office Properties Income Trust, formerly known as Government Properties Income Trust, is based in Newton, United States. “

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “PagSeguro Digital Ltd. provides financial technology solutions and services for micro-merchants and small and medium-sized businesses primarily in Brazil and internationally. The Company offers multiple digital payment solutions, in-person payments via point of sales devices and prepaid cards services. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. is headquartered in Sao Paulo, Brazil. “

Private Bancorp of America (OTCMKTS:PBAM) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $28.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Private Bancorp of America Inc. is the holding company for CalPrivate Bank. It provides banking services including Internet banking, retirement accounts, credit card, merchant banking facilities to individuals and businesses. Private Bancorp of America Inc. is based in La Jolla, California. “

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Pagerduty Inc. provides digital operations management solutions. The Company offers software as a service based platform PagerDuty, which helps developers, DevOps, information technology operations and business to prevent and resolve business impacting incidents. Pagerduty Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) was given a €54.00 ($63.53) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Kering is involved in the design, manufacture and distribution of apparel and accessories. It operates through two segments: Luxury segment and Sport and Lifestyle segment. The company’s product include handbags, small leather goods, luggage, shoes, men and women’s ready-to-wear, silks, watches, fine jewellery, eyewear, lingerie, fragrances and cosmetics, furniture, kids wear, T-shirts, track jackets, bags, board shorts, polo shirts, denim, swim, outerwear, and sandals; footwear; sunglasses, snow goggles, backpacks, luggage, and accessories. Its brand name consists of Puma, Volcom, Cobra, Electric, Tretorn, Gucci, Bottega Veneta, Yves Saint Laurent, Alexander McQueen, Balenciaga, Brioni, Christopher Kane, Qeelin, Stella McCartney, Sergio Rossi, Boucheron, Girard-Perregaux, and JeanRichard. Kering is headquartered in Paris, France. “

Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Priority Technology Holdings Inc. is a fintech enterprise. It provides end-to-end solutions for payment and payment-adjacent opportunities to merchant network and distribution partners. Priority Technology Holdings Inc. is based in Alpharetta, United States. “

Vonovia (ETR:VNA) was given a €66.00 ($77.65) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) was given a €148.00 ($174.12) price target by analysts at Baader Bank. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

