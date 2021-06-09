Stock Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for June, 9th (JFIN, JOAN, KAMN, KMDA, KNCAY, LBPH, LBPS, LDI, LEGN, LINC)

Stock Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Wednesday, June 9th:

Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Jiayin Group Inc. provides online individual finance services. The Company’s loan facilitation service mainly matches investors and borrowers. Jiayin Group Inc. is based in Shanghai, China. “

JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $18.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “JOANN Inc. involved in the sewing and fabrics industry. It serves as a convenient single source for all of the supplies, guidance and inspiration needed to achieve any project or passion. JOANN Inc. is based in HUDSON, Ohio. “

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN)

was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Kaman Corporation is in the aerospace and industrial distribution markets. The company produces and/or markets widely used proprietary aircraft bearings and components; complex metallic and composite aerostructures for commercial, military and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircraft; aerostructure engineering design analysis and FAA certification services; safe and arm solutions for missile and bomb systems for the U.S. and allied militaries; design and supply of aftermarket parts to MRO aerospace markets; K-MAX medium to heavy lift helicopters; and support for the company’s SH-2G Super Seasprite maritime helicopters and K-MAX aircraft. Additionally, Kaman provides engineering, design and support for automation, electrical, linear, hydraulic and pneumatic systems as well as belting and rubber fabrication, customized mechanical services, hose assemblies, repair, fluid analysis and motor management. “

Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $6.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Kamada Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops, produces and markets therapeutics based on chromatographic purification technology. The company offers bio-therapeutics for specialty proteins, specific immunoglobulins and other prescription medicines. Kamada Ltd. is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel. “

Konica Minolta (OTCMKTS:KNCAY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Konica Minolta Holdings, Inc. is engaged in the manufacture and sale of imaging products including printers, lenses, and display materials. Its technologies business is in charge of the global deployment of office equipment, centering on multi-functional peripherals (MFPs), laser printers and digital printing systems. Its optics business offers high-value-added plastic and glass molded lenses, glass substrates for hard disk drives and display materials. Its healthcare business offers digital imaging technology. Its Sensing business provides customers with the products they need for precise measurements. Industrial Inkjet business offers high-performance printheads, multi-function inks, print units for label printing, and textile printing systems. Its Planetarium business is a comprehensive manufacturer of planetariums, from development and production of planetariums and projectors to show production and theater management. Konica Minolta Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Longboard Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing novel, transformative medicines for neurological diseases. Longboard Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in SAN DIEGO. “

4D pharma (NASDAQ:LBPS) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “4D pharma plc is a pharmaceutical company. It involved in the development of Live Biotherapeutic products a novel class of drug derived from the microbiome. 4D pharma plc, formerly known as Longevity Acquisition Corporation, is based in NEW YORK. “

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “loanDepot Inc. provides mortgage and non-mortgage loan products. The Company offers consumer credit products to customers, ranging from home loans to unsecured personal loans. loanDepot Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Legend Biotech Corporation is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engaged in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications. The company’s lead product consist LCAR-B38M/JNJ-4528, which are in clinical stage. Legend Biotech Corporation is based in Cayman Islands. “

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Lincoln Educational is a leading and diversified for-profit provider of a career-oriented post-secondary education headquartered in West Orange, New Jersey. It offers recent high school graduates and working adults degree and diploma programs in four principal areas of study: automotive technology, allied health (which includes programs for medical administrative assistants, medical assistants, pharmacy technicians and massage therapists), skilled trades and business and information technology. “

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “LAKELAND FINANCIAL CORP. is a bank holding company engaged in general banking business. “

Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Limbach Holdings, Inc. provides building systems. The Company engineers, constructs and services the mechanical, plumbing, air conditioning, heating, building automation, electrical and control systems. Limbach Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. “

Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Larimar Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It is focused on developing treatments for rare diseases. The company’s lead product consist CTI-1601, which is in clinical stage. Larimar Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Zafgen Inc., is based in BALA CYNWYD, Pa. “

