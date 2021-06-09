Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Clear Channel Outdoor Call Options (NYSE:CCO)

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Investors bought 9,438 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,765% compared to the typical daily volume of 506 call options.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCO. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Clear Channel Outdoor by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Clear Channel Outdoor during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Capula Management Ltd bought a new position in Clear Channel Outdoor during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Centiva Capital LP increased its holdings in Clear Channel Outdoor by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 22,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 5,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Clear Channel Outdoor during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCO traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.81. The stock had a trading volume of 386,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,228,519. Clear Channel Outdoor has a 52 week low of $0.86 and a 52 week high of $2.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.25. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 2.63.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $370.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.85 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Clear Channel Outdoor will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

CCO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Clear Channel Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in a report on Monday, May 17th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Clear Channel Outdoor from $1.60 to $2.20 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Clear Channel Outdoor from $1.50 to $2.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Clear Channel Outdoor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.79.

Clear Channel Outdoor Company Profile

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and sells advertising displays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Americas and Europe. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces on various types of vehicles or within transit systems; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, freestanding units, and other public structures; spectaculars, which are customized display structures that incorporate videos, multidimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices and moving parts, and other embellishments; wallscape, a display that drapes over or is suspended from the sides of buildings or other structures; and retail and other small displays.

