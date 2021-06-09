Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU)

iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Investors acquired 20,824 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,416% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,374 call options.

Shares of EWU stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.99. 92,510 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,375,210. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a twelve month low of $24.02 and a twelve month high of $34.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.06.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 141.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 21,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 706.1% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 692 shares in the last quarter.

