StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) Price Target Cut to $66.00

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $69.00 to $66.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 5.97% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on STNE. HSBC raised shares of StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Grupo Santander raised shares of StoneCo from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of StoneCo from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of StoneCo from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.91.

Shares of NASDAQ STNE traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,205,202. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. StoneCo has a fifty-two week low of $33.83 and a fifty-two week high of $95.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $64.25. The firm has a market cap of $19.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 2.30.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $867.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $985.00 million. StoneCo had a net margin of 25.09% and a return on equity of 7.84%. StoneCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that StoneCo will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STNE. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of StoneCo during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of StoneCo during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of StoneCo during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 49.4% during the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of StoneCo during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.14% of the company’s stock.

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

