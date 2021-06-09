StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) Price Target Cut to $66.00

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $69.00 to $66.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 5.97% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on STNE. HSBC raised shares of StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Grupo Santander raised shares of StoneCo from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of StoneCo from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of StoneCo from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.91.
Shares of NASDAQ STNE traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,205,202. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. StoneCo has a fifty-two week low of $33.83 and a fifty-two week high of $95.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $64.25. The firm has a market cap of $19.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 2.30.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STNE. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of StoneCo during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of StoneCo during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of StoneCo during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 49.4% during the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of StoneCo during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.14% of the company’s stock.
StoneCo Company Profile
StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.
